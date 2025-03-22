Annem‘in Vahşi Kızı – Savage Daughter

Ben annemin vahşi kızıyım, çıplak ayakla koşup keskin taşlara küfredenim. Ben annemin vahşi kızıyım, Saçımı kesmeyeceğim, Sesimi alçaltmayacağım.

Annemin çocuğu bir vahşidir, Taşların renklerinde, Kedilerin yüzlerinde, tüylerin düşüşünde, Ateşin dansında ve yaşlı kemiklerin eğriliğinde alametlerini arar. Annemin çocuğu karanlıkta dans eder, Ve ay ışığında putperest şarkılar söyler, Ve yıldızları izler ve gezegenlere isim verir, Ve onlara bir şarkı ve bir süpürgeyle ulaşabileceğini hayal eder. Annemin çocuğu çok yüksek sesle ve çok sık küfreder, Annemin çocuğu çok yüksek sesle ve çok uzun güler, Ve aya doğru uluyarak hendeklerde uyur, Ve bu şarkıda beceriksizce sesini yükseltir. Şimdi hepimiz karanlıktan ve sudan çıkarıldık, Kan ve acıyla bu dünyaya getirildik, Ve kemiklerimizin derinliklerinde eski şarkılar uyanıyor, Öyleyse onları gök gürültüsü ve yağmur sesleriyle söyle. Biz annemizin vahşi kızlarıyız, Keskin taşlara lanet okuyarak yalınayak koşanlar. Biz annemizin vahşi kızlarıyız, Saçımızı kesmeyeceğiz, Sesimizi alçaltmayacağız…

Kurtlarla Koşan Kadınlar kitabından ilhamla…

Lyrics

I am my mother's savage daughter The one who runs barefoot, cursing sharp stones I am my mother's savage daughter I will not cut my hair, I will not lower my voice My mother's child is a savage She looks for her omens in the colors of stones In the faces of cats, in the falling of feathers In the dancing of fire, and the curve of old bones I am my mother's savage daughter The one who runs barefoot, cursing sharp stones I am my mother's savage daughter I will not cut my hair, I will not lower my voice My mother's child dances in darkness She sings heathen songs by the light of the moon And watches the stars and renames the planets And dreams she can reach them with a song and a broom I am my mother's savage daughter The one who runs barefoot cursing sharp stones I am my mother's savage daughter I will not cut my hair, I will not lower my voice We are all brought forth out of darkness Into this world, through blood and through pain And deep in our bones, the old songs are waking So sing them with voices of thunder and rain We are our mother's savage daughters The ones who run barefoot cursing sharp stones We are our mother's savage daughters We will not cut our hair, We will not lower our voice