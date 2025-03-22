Annem‘in Vahşi Kızı – Savage Daughter

Yazan
Yasemin Sungur
-
Ben annemin vahşi kızıyım,
çıplak ayakla koşup keskin taşlara küfredenim.
Ben annemin vahşi kızıyım,
Saçımı kesmeyeceğim,
Sesimi alçaltmayacağım.
Annemin çocuğu bir vahşidir,
Taşların renklerinde,
Kedilerin yüzlerinde, tüylerin düşüşünde,
Ateşin dansında ve yaşlı kemiklerin eğriliğinde alametlerini arar.
Annemin çocuğu karanlıkta dans eder,
Ve ay ışığında putperest şarkılar söyler,
Ve yıldızları izler ve gezegenlere isim verir,
Ve onlara bir şarkı ve bir süpürgeyle ulaşabileceğini hayal eder.

Annemin çocuğu çok yüksek sesle ve çok sık küfreder,

Annemin çocuğu çok yüksek sesle ve çok uzun güler,

Ve aya doğru uluyarak hendeklerde uyur,
Ve bu şarkıda beceriksizce sesini yükseltir.
Şimdi hepimiz karanlıktan ve sudan çıkarıldık,
Kan ve acıyla bu dünyaya getirildik,
Ve kemiklerimizin derinliklerinde eski şarkılar uyanıyor,
Öyleyse onları gök gürültüsü ve yağmur sesleriyle söyle.
Biz annemizin vahşi kızlarıyız,
Keskin taşlara lanet okuyarak yalınayak koşanlar.

Biz annemizin vahşi kızlarıyız,

Saçımızı kesmeyeceğiz,

Sesimizi alçaltmayacağız…

Kurtlarla Koşan Kadınlar kitabından ilhamla…

Lyrics

I am my mother's savage daughter
The one who runs barefoot, cursing sharp stones
I am my mother's savage daughter
I will not cut my hair,
I will not lower my voice
My mother's child is a savage
She looks for her omens in the colors of stones
In the faces of cats, in the falling of feathers
In the dancing of fire, and the curve of old bones
I am my mother's savage daughter
The one who runs barefoot, cursing sharp stones
I am my mother's savage daughter
I will not cut my hair,
I will not lower my voice
My mother's child dances in darkness
She sings heathen songs by the light of the moon
And watches the stars and renames the planets
And dreams she can reach them with a song and a broom
I am my mother's savage daughter
The one who runs barefoot cursing sharp stones
I am my mother's savage daughter
I will not cut my hair,
I will not lower my voice
We are all brought forth out of darkness
Into this world, through blood and through pain
And deep in our bones, the old songs are waking
So sing them with voices of thunder and rain
We are our mother's savage daughters
The ones who run barefoot cursing sharp stones
We are our mother's savage daughters
We will not cut our hair,
We will not lower our voice
Önceki İçerikHayat – Ölüm – Hayat Döngüsü: Kurtlarla Koşan Kadınlar
Sonraki İçerikZ Kuşağı’ndan Öğrenecek Çok Şeyimiz Var
Yasemin Sungur
Yasemin Sungur
http://www.yaseminsungur.com
Yıllar önce okul dönemimin bittiğini söyleseler de ben hayatın tutkulu bir öğrencisi ve seçip aldıkları, özünden kattıkları ile sen izin verirsen ben bir rehber. Ben bir Özgür Martı. Ben bir düşleyen. Kanatlarım ile gelişime, paylaşıma ve değişime keyifle uçarım. İçimizde yaşayan gerçek Martı Jonathan’lara ulaşmak için MartiDergisi.Com’u uçurdum. Şimdi hep birlikte uçuyoruz. Kitapdaşlarımla birlikte Kitap ile Sohbet ederim ve onları İstanbul Oyuncak Müzesin de baş konuk olarak ağırlarım. Oyun oynamayı bırakmadım. Hayatı kelimeler ile anlatmayı, yazmayı ve onların büyüsüne kapılıp Yaz(ı) Kamplarımı keşfe dönüştürmeyi bilirim. Harekete Geçmeyenleri enerjimle uyandırırım. Sevgiyle nefes alıp, şiirle güne başlarım. Aşk ile Can oğlum ve Ceren kızımla, evrende hayat bir başka güzel. Şükür...
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

İlgili HaberlerYazarın Diğer İçerikleri